The Chief Marketing Officer of C21 Investments (CXXIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Marketing Officer of C21 Investments (CXXIF), Skyler Pinnick, sold shares of CXXIF for $29.69K.

Following Skyler Pinnick’s last CXXIF Sell transaction on March 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Currently, C21 Investments has an average volume of 744.48K. CXXIF’s market cap is $165 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on C21 Investments has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

C21 Investments, Inc. engages in the cannabis business. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The company was founded on January 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.