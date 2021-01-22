The Chief Marketing Officer of BlackBerry (BB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Marketing Officer of BlackBerry (BB), Mark George Wilson, sold shares of BB for $991.5K.

Following Mark George Wilson’s last BB Sell transaction on December 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Mark George Wilson, 7 other BB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.64 and a one-year low of $2.70. Currently, BlackBerry has an average volume of 63.46M. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.00, reflecting a 57.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark George Wilson’s trades have generated a -23.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Read More on BB: