The Chief Lending Officer of Franklin Synergy Bank, a of Franklin Financial Network is Exercising Options

On August 12 it was reported that the Chief Lending Officer of Franklin Synergy Bank, a of Franklin Financial Network (FSB), David McDaniel, exercised options to buy 16,636 FSB shares at $12.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $213.1K.

Following this transaction David McDaniel’s holding in the company was increased by 82.81% to a total of $1.45 million. This is McDaniel’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Based on Franklin Financial Network’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.36 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,148,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.29 million and had a net profit of $5.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.00 and a one-year low of $14.86. FSB’s market cap is $463 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.40.

The insider sentiment on Franklin Financial Network has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. It offers checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, and its primary lending products are commercial and residential construction, commercial, installment loans, and lines secured by home equity. The company was founded on April 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.