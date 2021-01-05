The Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Casey’s General (CASY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Casey’s General (CASY), Julia Jackowski, sold shares of CASY for $275K.

Following Julia Jackowski’s last CASY Sell transaction on June 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 28.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $196.58 and a one-year low of $114.01. CASY’s market cap is $6.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.30. Currently, Casey’s General has an average volume of 267.41K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.13, reflecting a -16.1% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.