The Chief Legal Officer of CH Robinson (CHRW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal Officer of CH Robinson (CHRW), Ben Campbell, sold shares of CHRW for $98.92K.

Following Ben Campbell’s last CHRW Sell transaction on March 01, 2018, the stock climbed by 10.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $99.22 and a one-year low of $56.94. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 114.93. CHRW’s market cap is $12.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.80.

CHRW is a controversial stock, with 5 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $91.15, reflecting a 5.6% upside. Three different firms, including Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CH Robinson has been neutral according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.