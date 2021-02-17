The Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of RELX plc is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of RELX plc (RLXXF), Henry (Hank) Udow, exercised options to sell 1,234 RLXXF shares for a total transaction value of $23.03K.

Following Henry (Hank) Udow’s last RLXXF Sell transaction on February 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to Henry (Hank) Udow, 4 other RLXXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.25 and a one-year low of $0. RLXXF’s market cap is $50.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.68, reflecting a -9.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on RELX plc has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Henry (Hank) Udow’s trades have generated a -4.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.