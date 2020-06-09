The Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of Canadian Pacific is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of Canadian Pacific (CP), Jeffrey Jerom Ellis, exercised options to sell 900 CP shares for a total transaction value of $323.5K.

Based on Canadian Pacific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $409 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $434 million. The company has a one-year high of $275.13 and a one-year low of $173.26. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 91.37K.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $257.09, reflecting a -0.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Pacific has been positive according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey Jerom Ellis’ trades have generated a -6.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

