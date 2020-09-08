The Chief Internal Audit Officer of Quilter is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Internal Audit Officer of Quilter (QUILF), Matthew Burton, exercised options to sell 50,556 QUILF shares for a total transaction value of $70.76K.

Following this transaction Matthew Burton’s holding in the company was decreased by 19% to a total of $671.2K. In addition to Matthew Burton, 3 other QUILF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Quilter has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $1.37.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.23, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $322.8K worth of QUILF shares and purchased $56.67K worth of QUILF shares. The insider sentiment on Quilter has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.