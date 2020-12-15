The Chief Internal Audit Officer of Martinrea International (MRETF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Internal Audit Officer of Martinrea International (MRETF), Hany Morsy, bought shares of MRETF for $14.95K.

This recent transaction increases Hany Morsy’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $341.9K. In addition to Hany Morsy, 2 other MRETF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.26 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, Martinrea International has an average volume of 700.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.37, reflecting a -18.2% downside. Four different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $61.6K worth of MRETF shares and purchased $164K worth of MRETF shares. The insider sentiment on Martinrea International has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.