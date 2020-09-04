The Chief Innovations Officer of Aon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Innovations Officer of Aon (AON), Anthony R Goland, exercised options to sell 476 AON shares for a total transaction value of $96.46K.

This recent transaction decreases Anthony R Goland’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $3.54 million.

The company has a one-year high of $238.19 and a one-year low of $143.93. Currently, Aon has an average volume of 870.57K. AON’s market cap is $47.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.50, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aon has been negative according to 133 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment. The Aon United segment gives advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through five principal products and service revenue lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services composes of Affinity, Aon InPoint, and ReView. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.