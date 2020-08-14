The Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of Aaron’s (AAN) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of Aaron’s (AAN), Doman Curtis Linn, sold shares of AAN for $1.76M.

Following Doman Curtis Linn’s last AAN Sell transaction on March 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 34.1%. In addition to Doman Curtis Linn, 6 other AAN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aaron’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and quarterly net profit of $68.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $968 million and had a net profit of $42.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.65 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, Aaron’s has an average volume of 15.26K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.50, reflecting a -14.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.9M worth of AAN shares and purchased $12.6M worth of AAN shares. The insider sentiment on Aaron’s has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aaron’s, Inc. retails consumer electronics, computers, residential furniture, household appliances, and accessories. It engages in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of products such as widescreen and liquid crystal display televisions, computers, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. The company operates through the following business segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment provides lease-purchase solutions on a variety of products, including furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories. The Aaron’s Business segment offers furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories to consumers with a lease-to-own agreement. The Vive segment offers a variety of second-look financing programs originated through third-party federally insured banks to customers of participating merchants and, together with Progressive Leasing, allows the Company to provide retail partners. The company was founded by R. Charles Loudermilk, Sr. in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.