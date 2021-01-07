The Chief Information Officer of APi Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Information Officer of APi Group (APG), Julius Chepey, exercised options to sell 2,335 APG shares for a total transaction value of $42.38K.

This recent transaction decreases Julius Chepey’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $438.3K. Following Julius Chepey’s last APG Sell transaction on June 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $18.36 and a one-year low of $8.84. APG’s market cap is $3.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.60.

APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Solutions, Safety Solutions, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial solutions segment provides a variety of specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the U.S. and Canada. The Safety Solutions segment provides fire protection solutions, HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems in North America. Its Specialty Services segment provides diversified infrastructure and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer and telecom infrastructure.