The Chief HR Officer of HP is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief HR Officer of HP (HPQ), Tracy Keogh, exercised options to sell 58,638 HPQ shares at $13.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.35M.

Following Tracy Keogh’s last HPQ Sell transaction on September 29, 2017, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on HP’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $678 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.52 billion and had a net profit of $803 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $15.93. HPQ’s market cap is $31.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.88.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.