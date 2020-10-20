The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Trilogy Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Elaine M Sanders, exercised options to sell 80,001 TMQ shares for a total transaction value of $188K.

Following this transaction Elaine M Sanders’ holding in the company was decreased by 24% to a total of $2.63 million.

Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 158.76K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.85, reflecting a -39.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $492.4K worth of TMQ shares and purchased $125.5K worth of TMQ shares. The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elaine M Sanders' trades have generated a 32.1% average return based on past transactions.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.