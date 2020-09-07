The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Peruvian Metals (DUVNF), Daniel E Hamilton, bought shares of DUVNF for $15K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel E Hamilton’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $166.6K. In addition to Daniel E Hamilton, one other DUVNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Peruvian Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.61 million and quarterly net profit of $479.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $246.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $746.7K. Currently, Peruvian Metals has an average volume of 13.00K.

The insider sentiment on Peruvian Metals has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peruvian Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Peru. Geographically, it has two segments namely Peru and Canada. Its projects include Panteria, Mansa Musa, Huachocolpa and Gold and Silver Projects in Northern Peru.