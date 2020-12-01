The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of GoldMining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of GoldMining (GLDG), Pat Obara, exercised options to sell 22,000 GLDG shares for a total transaction value of $60.26K.

In addition to Pat Obara, 6 other GLDG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Pat Obara’s last GLDG Sell transaction on February 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $3.35 and a one-year low of $0.61.

The insider sentiment on GoldMining has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GoldMining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero. The company was founded by Amir Adnani on September 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.