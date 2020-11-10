The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC), Scott Kellen, bought shares of DMAC for $8,386.

This recent transaction increases Scott Kellen’s holding in the company by 19% to a total of $51.62K. Following Scott Kellen’s last DMAC Buy transaction on August 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $8.80 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 20.85K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.75, reflecting a -71.5% downside. Starting in May 2020, DMAC received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

