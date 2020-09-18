The Chief Financial Officer of Westport Fuel Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Richard Orazietti, exercised options to sell 24,057 WPRT shares for a total transaction value of $51.16K.

This recent transaction decreases Richard Orazietti’s holding in the company by 29% to a total of $132.2K. This is Orazietti’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GG back in March 2019

Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 68.10M. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, reflecting a -48.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $64.77K worth of WPRT shares and purchased $110.1K worth of WPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been neutral according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.