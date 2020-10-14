The Chief Financial Officer of Team17 Group (TSVNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Team17 Group (TSVNF), Mark Stephen Crawford, bought shares of TSVNF for $9,994.

Following this transaction Mark Stephen Crawford’s holding in the company was increased by 26% to a total of $61.28K. This is Crawford’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:TPG back in December 2013

The company has a one-year high of $9.08 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, Team17 Group has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.21.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.66, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.