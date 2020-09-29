The Chief Financial Officer of Spectral Medical (EDTXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Spectral Medical (EDTXF), Chris Seto, bought shares of EDTXF for $6,750.

Following this transaction Chris Seto’s holding in the company was increased by 17% to a total of $34.95K.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 42.06.

The insider sentiment on Spectral Medical has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin, and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.