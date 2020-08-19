The Chief Financial Officer of Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), Derek Zhihua Liu, sold shares of SVM for $219.8K.

In addition to Derek Zhihua Liu, 5 other SVM executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Derek Zhihua Liu’s last SVM Sell transaction on July 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.11, reflecting a 17.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Silvercorp Metals has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.