The Chief Financial Officer of Signet Jewelers is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Signet Jewelers (SIG), Joan M Hilson, exercised options to sell 390 SIG shares for a total transaction value of $4,773.

In addition to Joan M Hilson, 9 other SIG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Joan M Hilson’s last SIG Sell transaction on July 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.44 and a one-year low of $5.60.

Starting in January 2020, SIG received 7 Sell ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Signet Jewelers has been negative according to 239 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joan M Hilson’s trades have generated a -12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in retailing of jewelry, watches and associated services. It operates through the following business segment: North America, International segment, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada under national banners including Kay, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda, as well as a variety of mall-based regional banners. The International segment transacts mainly in British pounds, as sales and the majority of operating expenses are incurred in that currency and its results are then translated into U.S. dollars for external reporting purposes. The Other segment consists of all non-reportable operating segments, including activities related to the direct sourcing of rough diamonds, and is aggregated with unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.