The Chief Financial Officer of Rubicon Organics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Rubicon Organics (ROMJF), Margaret Ruth Brodie, exercised options to sell 125,000 ROMJF shares for a total transaction value of $425K.

This is Brodie’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. Following Margaret Ruth Brodie’s last ROMJF Sell transaction on August 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on Rubicon Organics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $454K and GAAP net loss of -$3,808,171. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $2.33 million. Currently, Rubicon Organics has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.62 and a one-year low of $0.98.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.57, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Rubicon Organics has been neutral according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.