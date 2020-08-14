The Chief Financial Officer of Ritchie Bros (RBA) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the Chief Financial Officer of Ritchie Bros (RBA), Sharon Ruth Driscoll, sold shares of RBA for $929.3K.

Following Sharon Ruth Driscoll’s last RBA Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 30.7%. In addition to Sharon Ruth Driscoll, 8 other RBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 1443.05. The company has a one-year high of $62.23 and a one-year low of $25.92. Currently, Ritchie Bros has an average volume of 808.66K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $47.00, reflecting a 31.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Ritchie Bros has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.