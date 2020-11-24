The Chief Financial Officer of ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of ReNeuron Group (RNUGF), Michael E Hunt, bought shares of RNUGF for $15K.

In addition to Michael E Hunt, 5 other RNUGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Michael E Hunt’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.59 million.

Currently, ReNeuron Group has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.32 and a one-year low of $0.95.

ReNeuron Group Plc engages in the development of novel cell based therapies that target significant areas of unmet medical need. It develops its core stem cell assets such as CTX neural cell line and human retinal progenitor cells. The company was founded by John David Sinden in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.