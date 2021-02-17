The Chief Financial Officer of RELX plc is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of RELX plc (RLXXF), Nicholas Lawrence Luff, exercised options to sell 2,470 RLXXF shares for a total transaction value of $52.7K.

In addition to Nicholas Lawrence Luff, 4 other RLXXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Nicholas Lawrence Luff’s holding in the company was decreased by 3% to a total of $7.27 million.

The company has a one-year high of $27.25 and a one-year low of $0.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.68, reflecting a -9.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on RELX plc has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nicholas Lawrence Luff's trades have generated a -0.3% average return based on past transactions.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.