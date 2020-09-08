The Chief Financial Officer of Quilter is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Quilter (QUILF), Mark Satchel, exercised options to sell 165,485 QUILF shares for a total transaction value of $231.6K.

This recent transaction decreases Mark Satchel’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $2.49 million. In addition to Mark Satchel, 3 other QUILF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Quilter has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $1.37.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.23, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $322.8K worth of QUILF shares and purchased $56.67K worth of QUILF shares. The insider sentiment on Quilter has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Satchel’s trades have generated a -5.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.