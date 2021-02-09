The Chief Financial Officer of Quadro Resources Ltd. (QDROF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Quadro Resources Ltd. (QDROF), Thomas B Wilson, bought shares of QDROF for $6,970.

Following this transaction Thomas B Wilson’s holding in the company was increased by 21% to a total of $22.17K.

Currently, Quadro Resources Ltd. has an average volume of 68.40K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,400 worth of QDROF shares and purchased $6,970 worth of QDROF shares.

Quadro Resources Ltd is primarily engaged in the exploration of business activities. It also involved in the acquisition, development, and evaluation of assets. The company mainly operate in two properties namely Rose Gold property and Staghorn Property. It derives most of its revenues from exploration business and has operations spread across Canada.