The Chief Financial Officer of NexTech AR Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF), Kashif Malik, exercised options to sell 257,000 NEXCF shares for a total transaction value of $1.71M.

Following Kashif Malik’s last NEXCF Sell transaction on February 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on NexTech AR Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.66 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,713,088. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.03 million. Currently, NexTech AR Solutions has an average volume of 875.69K. The company has a one-year high of $5.32 and a one-year low of $3.70.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. NexTech was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.