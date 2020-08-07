The Chief Financial Officer of Loncor Resources (LONCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Loncor Resources (LONCF), Donat K Madilo, bought shares of LONCF for $35K.

This recent transaction increases Donat K Madilo’s holding in the company by 70% to a total of $77.01K. In addition to Donat K Madilo, 3 other LONCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Loncor Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.