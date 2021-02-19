The Chief Financial Officer of Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF), Philip Johnson, bought shares of HRGLF for $29.83K.

This recent transaction increases Philip Johnson’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $862K.

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $13.82. HRGLF’s market cap is $10.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.90. Currently, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average volume of .

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $21.68, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.