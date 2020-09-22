The Chief Financial Officer of Great Panther Silver (GPL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Great Panther Silver (GPL), Jim A Zadra, bought shares of GPL for $12.5K.

Following this transaction Jim A Zadra’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $344.9K.

Based on Great Panther Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.03 million and quarterly net profit of $8.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.23.

The insider sentiment on Great Panther Silver has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.