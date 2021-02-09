The Chief Financial Officer of Global Atomic (GLATF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Global Atomic (GLATF), Rein Arnold Lehari, sold shares of GLATF for $25.44K.

This is Lehari’s first Sell trade following 12 Buy transactions. Following Rein Arnold Lehari’s last GLATF Sell transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Global Atomic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $146.2K and GAAP net loss of -$1,882,472. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.7K and had a net profit of $790K. Currently, Global Atomic has an average volume of 244.21K. The company has a one-year high of $1.47 and a one-year low of $0.18.

The insider sentiment on Global Atomic has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Atomic Corp. engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following segments: Electric Arc Furnace Business, Uranium Business, and Corporate. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.