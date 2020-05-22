The Chief Financial Officer of Global Atomic (GLATF) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Chief Financial Officer of Global Atomic (GLATF), Rein Arnold Lehari, bought shares of GLATF for $30K.

This recent transaction increases Rein Arnold Lehari’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $616.3K. In addition to Rein Arnold Lehari, 3 other GLATF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Global Atomic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $224.2K and GAAP net loss of -$1,519,083. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.68K and had a net profit of $1.58 million. Currently, Global Atomic has an average volume of 79.19K. GLATF’s market cap is $62.58 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 110.60.

Global Atomic Corp. engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following segments: Electric Arc Furnace Business, Uranium Business, and Corporate. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.