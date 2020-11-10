The Chief Financial Officer of Gibson Energy (GBNXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Gibson Energy (GBNXF), Sean Brown, bought shares of GBNXF for $182.1K.

This recent transaction increases Sean Brown’s holding in the company by 11% to a total of $1.37 million. Following Sean Brown’s last GBNXF Buy transaction on August 22, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $8.59. Currently, Gibson Energy has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.52.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.35, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Nine different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.