The Chief Financial Officer of FirstService is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of FirstService (FSV), Jeremy Alan Rakusin, exercised options to sell 13,400 FSV shares for a total transaction value of $2.34M.

In addition to Jeremy Alan Rakusin, 5 other FSV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on FirstService’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $622 million and quarterly net profit of $27.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $574 million and had a GAAP net loss of $279 million. The company has a one-year high of $134.71 and a one-year low of $57.38. Currently, FirstService has an average volume of 33.58K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.32, reflecting a 19.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on FirstService has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.