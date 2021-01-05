The Chief Financial Officer of Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF), Nadia Jordana Vattovaz, bought shares of FFLWF for $42K.

Following this transaction Nadia Jordana Vattovaz’s holding in the company was increased by 226% to a total of $46.87K.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.12 million and GAAP net loss of -$25,723,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.7 million and had a net profit of $10.21 million. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 399.77K. FFLWF’s market cap is $144 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Starting in January 2020, FFLWF received 26 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $229.9K worth of FFLWF shares and purchased $42K worth of FFLWF shares.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.