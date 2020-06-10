The Chief Financial Officer of Experian is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Experian (EXPGF), Lloyd Mark Pitchford, exercised options to sell 207,126 EXPGF shares for a total transaction value of $5.79M.

Following Lloyd Mark Pitchford’s last EXPGF Sell transaction on June 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Lloyd Mark Pitchford, 2 other EXPGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $37.69 and a one-year low of $21.53. EXPGF’s market cap is $31.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.70. Currently, Experian has an average volume of 18.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.48, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Experian has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lloyd Mark Pitchford's trades have generated a -11.8% average return based on past transactions.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.