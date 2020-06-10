The Chief Financial Officer of Emera is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Emera (EMRAF), Gregory Blunden, exercised options to sell 37,875 EMRAF shares for a total transaction value of $2.1M.

In addition to Gregory Blunden, one other EMRAF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $46.35 and a one-year low of $29.37. Currently, Emera has an average volume of 463. EMRAF’s market cap is $9.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00, reflecting a -11.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Emera has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gregory Blunden’s trades have generated a -3.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.