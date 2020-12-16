The Chief Financial Officer of Dollarama is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Dollarama (DLMAF), Michael Ross, exercised options to sell 182,000 DLMAF shares for a total transaction value of $9.88M.

Following Michael Ross’ last DLMAF Sell transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%.

Based on Dollarama’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $162 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $948 million and had a net profit of $139 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.96 and a one-year low of $24.23.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.32, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollarama has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.