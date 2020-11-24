The Chief Financial Officer of DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF), Ryan Cheung, sold shares of DMGGF for $7,225.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.