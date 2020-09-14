The Chief Financial Officer of Diageo (DGEAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Diageo (DGEAF), Kathryn A Mikells, bought shares of DGEAF for $252.8K.

In addition to Kathryn A Mikells, 11 other DGEAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Mikells’ first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $42.66 and a one-year low of $24.55.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $36.44, reflecting a -8.6% downside. DGEAF is a controversial stock, with 6 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Six different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.51M worth of DGEAF shares and purchased $252.8K worth of DGEAF shares. The insider sentiment on Diageo has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kathryn A Mikells' trades have generated a -6.0% average return based on past transactions.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.