The Chief Financial Officer of Descartes is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Descartes (DSGX), Allan Brett, exercised options to sell 75,000 DSGX shares for a total transaction value of $5.01M.

In addition to Allan Brett, one other DSGX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Descartes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $83.7 million and quarterly net profit of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78 million and had a net profit of $7.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.32 and a one-year low of $24.35. DSGX’s market cap is $4.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 104.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00, reflecting a 6.8% upside.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.