The Chief Financial Officer of Dart Group (DRTGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Dart Group (DRTGF), Gary James Brown, bought shares of DRTGF for $17.3K.

Following Gary James Brown’s last DRTGF Buy transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.4%. This recent transaction increases Gary James Brown’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $416.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $25.14 and a one-year low of $2.00. DRTGF’s market cap is $782 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Starting in July 2019, DRTGF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Dart Group has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities. The Distribution and Logistics segment focuses in the evaluation of distribution centre-level performance data. The company was founded was founded by Philip Hugh Meeson in 1980 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.