The Chief Financial Officer of Cloud Nine Education Group (CLGUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloud Nine Education Group (CLGUF), Peter Lee, sold shares of CLGUF for $3,680.

This is Lee’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:TTO.H back in April 2020

CLGUF’s market cap is $5.56 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd develops proprietary English as second language (ESL) curriculum used by instructors in their classroom for teaching purpose. The company offers licenses to use its ESL curriculum for teaching purposes. It generates a majority of its revenue from Tuition fees.