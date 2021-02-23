The Chief Financial Officer of Ceva is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Ceva (CEVA), Yaniv Arieli, exercised options to sell 30,395 CEVA shares for a total transaction value of $2.07M.

Following Yaniv Arieli’s last CEVA Sell transaction on May 13, 2011, the stock climbed by 39.5%. In addition to Yaniv Arieli, 12 other CEVA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $83.95 and a one-year low of $20.45. Currently, Ceva has an average volume of 746.80K. CEVA’s market cap is $1.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -670.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.40, reflecting a -4.1% downside.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.