The Chief Financial Officer of Century Energy (CEYFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Century Energy (CEYFF), Christopher David Gulka, sold shares of CEYFF for $45K.

This is Gulka’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on INSHF back in November 2019

CEYFF’s market cap is $505.8K and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.20. Currently, Century Energy has an average volume of .

Century Energy Ltd. is a junior oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was founded on November 23, 1959 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.