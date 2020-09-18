The Chief Financial Officer of Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Cannara Biotech (LOVFF), Lennie Ryer, bought shares of LOVFF for $4,360.

This recent transaction increases Lennie Ryer’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $22.44K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cannara Biotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $751.5K and GAAP net loss of -$2,374,841. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $506.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.55 million.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cannara Biotech Inc is engaged in production of indoor cannabis and derivative products for the Canadian and international markets. The company is building indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, Canada.