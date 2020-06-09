The Chief Financial Officer of Caledonia Mining (CMCL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Caledonia Mining (CMCL), Mark Learmonth, sold shares of CMCL for $120.3K.

Following Mark Learmonth’s last CMCL Sell transaction on August 10, 2018, the stock climbed by 8.9%. This is Learmonth’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on Caledonia Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.6 million and quarterly net profit of $8.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.92 million and had a net profit of $9.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.40 and a one-year low of $5.22. Currently, Caledonia Mining has an average volume of 80.57K.

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine. The company was founded on February 5, 1992 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.