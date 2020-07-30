The Chief Financial Officer of Benz Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Benz Mining (BENZF), Carlos Javier Escribano, exercised options to sell 174,000 BENZF shares for a total transaction value of $79.2K.

In addition to Carlos Javier Escribano, 6 other BENZF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The insider sentiment on Benz Mining has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Benz Mining Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. The firm is in exploration and development-stage. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company’s project comprise of Mel Zinc/ Lead/Barite Project located in the east of Watson Lake and north of the Alaska Highway in southeastern Yukon Territory.